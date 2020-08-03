FYI Philly

FYI Philly: Saturday, August 1, 2020

This week on FYI Philly, we visit some breakfast spots to start your day.

And four new restaurants to put on your radar. Plus a taste of the Shore while still in the city.

Big events were the first to be cancelled by COVID-19, but we'll show you how some local companies are finding ways to still make occasions special.

And a pop-up shop for artists that is giving back. Watch the entire episode in the video above or watch individual segments at https://6abc.com/fyi/.

Watch Alicia Vitarelli's After Show with Oyster House owner Sam Wink in the video below. And join Alicia each week on IG Live for the FYI Philly After Show.
New restaurants and breakfast spots to add to your dining checklist
Keeping Special Occasions Special During COVID-19
Barnes Foundation, Michener Museum reopen doors with new exhibits
Art Mart brings the artsy crowd back to South Street
