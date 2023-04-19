Police: Suspect wanted in assault over fuel payment at South Jersey gas station

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are asking for help in connection with an assault at a gas station earlier this month.

It happened around 8 p.m. on April 8 at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra Service Area in Galloway Township.

Police say a gas attendant was assaulted after an apparent dispute over payment for fuel.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The condition of the victim was not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Tetzlaff at 732-441-4500 ext. 5917.