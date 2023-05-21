Nonprofit hosts 'Game of Peace' at Philadelphia rec center to promote anti-violence in children

This event is a chance for local children to take their court back. Last month, a 15-year-old was shot at the rec center.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia nonprofit hosted free basketball games for neighborhood kids at a rec center on Sunday, with the goal of promoting peace and anti-violence.

Cure Violence Philadelphia is holding the Game of Peace at the Marie Dendy Rec Center, where it will connect kids with Black doctors from Temple University Hospital.

"I once was a big part of the problem that was going on back in the years and now I'm trying to be the solution," said Robert Warner, the director of the nonprofit.

He says one of the keys to curbing gun violence in Philadelphia is reaching out to neighborhood kids and giving them an outlet.

"We need young guys like me to step up and come out and help these young men and let them know there is a way out. Just because you're living in poverty doesn't mean you can't get out of poverty," he said.

"It's a big deal. They're trying to motivate us to stay in school and everything, trying to play basketball, trying to go pro. We want to grow up and be able to live," said 14-year-old Shyheem Jackson.

This event is a chance for local children to take their court back. Last month, a 15-year-old was shot at the rec center.

READ | 15-year-old shot outside North Philly rec center; image of suspect released

In the days after the violence, neighbors were afraid to let their kids go back out and play.

Organizers like Warner want to show the community the playground is safe and people like him care.

"Cultivate the mind of the young generation that's out here with the gun violence and change them and let them know there is a way out," said Warner.

The games took place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There was music, food, and drinks at the event as well.