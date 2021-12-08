Gas prices expected to drop below $3 next year, experts say

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump.The average price for gas nationwide fell to $3.34 a gallon this week, according to AAA.After gas prices hit a seven-year high this November, many said it's about time."Our bill every month has definitely increased and we are picking and choosing where we go in terms of long distances," said Siobhan Vollrath from Doylestown, Pennsylvania.The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the national average for regular gas will continue to drop in the next month to an average $2.88 next year.Experts believe anxiety over the omicron variant and reductions in fuel consumption are behind the latest drop in fuel prices."Now that we are seeing winter weather, colder temperatures, more darkness than daylight, we will see demand drop off for the winter months," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.But some drivers are skeptical, given how much the price of gas has bounced around.This week, the cost for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware dropped two cents lower than the average price last week."Two cents is no reduction. It's got to be significant," said Jerry Stoudenmeir of Doylestown.But just the thought of gas soon being under $3 has many pretty happy."For my job, I have to go to different places constantly, so it's definitely helping me have to go from point A to point B, and not having to spend an arm and leg," said Clint Walters from Langhorne, Pa.