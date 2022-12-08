Gas prices falling, but wide range exists across Delaware Valley

Gas prices are down almost $2.00 a gallon from their peaks this summer.

The average is $3.76 in the Philadelphia metro area. The average is $3.48 in South Jersey.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gas prices have been falling for four weeks across the Philadelphia area, but there is still a large spread between the lowest and highest prices.

"I'm on 'E' right now, so I have to get gas," said Jessica Bucha, who stopped at a Sunoco in West Conshohocken to fill up her tank.

The price was $4.25 a gallon, while just a few blocks away it was selling for $3.89 a gallon.

"Motorists need to be aware that there are some big drops happening and some stations simply aren't lowering their prices," said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com.

The average is $3.76 in the Philadelphia metro area. The average is $3.48 in South Jersey. The average is $3.31 in Northern Delaware.

"I usually go to Delaware to get gas," said Jamal McNeal. He shops around for prices especially since they've been so high this year.

Diesel is still expensive, though.

"It's skyrocketed through the roof, it's unreal," said Bill Ramey. He needed a half tank of diesel in his flatbed truck. It cost him $174 to top it off.

"This truck is running 12, 14 hours a day non-stop. It's getting ridiculous," he said.

Experts blame some of that cost on the massive explosion and fire that shut down the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery in 2019.

"Unfortunately now, as a result of that refinery there's more product that has to be imported to make ends meet in areas of the central Atlantic states," said De Haan.

GasBuddy does expect to see the national average price of gas to drop below $3 a gallon by Christmas. However, Philadelphia likely will not see that price. Experts predict gas will drop around 25 cents by then.