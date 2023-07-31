According to AAA, in the Philadelphia five-county area gas is averaging $3.90 a gallon Monday, which is up 17 cents in the last week.

Prices at the pump on the rise across the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people say they are feeling the pain at the pump with gas prices rising.

"I'm a student right now so it's kind of hard to try and afford everything and go to the grocery store going to the gas station doing daily expenses, it's definitely another thing to tackle, but it's a lot," said Trevor Lubrant, of Spring Garden.

Many pumping gas on Monday said they have noticed the price has gone up.

At a gas station in Spring Garden, folks have been paying $3.99 a gallon. According to AAA, in the Philadelphia five-county area gas is averaging $3.90 a gallon Monday, which is up 17 cents in the last week.

"I mean, I don't like this price just to be clear, $4 a gallon is ridiculous because I remember the prices were like $1 a gallon. I remember those times so what can you do," said Vlad Ouzinko.

In Pennsylvania, gas is averaging $3.85 a gallon which is up 14 cents in the last week according to AAA. At a gas station in Wynnewood, we saw gas for $3.99 a gallon.

According to AAA, in South Jersey, the gas average is $3.68, which is up 17 cents in the last week.

In Delaware, the gas average is $3.64 which is up 12 cents in the last week. The national gas average is $3.75 which is up 16 cents in the last week.

Some people we spoke with said they try to drive their cars less because of the high prices.

"When I try to travel I try to do it throughout the week when I'm working, and I try to avoid going out anywhere on the weekend even though that's the time everyone wants to go out. But on the weekend I'll try to have everything done before then, since I'm living in the city I can walk somewhere close by or I'll catch a ride with one of my friends," said Lubrant.

"If I have to use the car I just use it knowing that it's not something I need on a daily basis," said Paula Cooper.