Gas prices on the rise in Philadelphia, NJ, Del ahead of summer season

Gas prices on the rise in Philadelphia, NJ, Del as spring rounds the corner

According to AAA, there's a trifecta of factors causing the surge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With spring finally here, the demand for gas is on the rise as people want to get outside and travel.

That's one of the factors playing into why prices have spiked, according to AAA.

"I put 93 in my car and I feel like the hit is even harder on some of the more premium gas prices and when you're driving in the city your miles per gallon is even worse," said Eli Hayes, from Fairmount.

According to AAA, gas is up 12 cents in the last week in Pennsylvania averaging $3.72 a gallon.

In Philadelphia, the average is $3.65 a gallon. Many people we spoke with in the city say they are feeling the high gas prices.

"It's going to be out of control. I believe I spend about $64 to fill my tank up," said Derrick Smith, from Center City.

Gas prices are up in South Jersey and Delaware too. According to AAA, there's a trifecta of factors causing the surge.

"Right now, we're essentially looking at an unfortunate perfect storm. A surprise OPEC announcement to cut oil production. Increased demand as we flip the calendar to spring," said Jana Tidwell, a AAA spokesperson.

And the seasonal switch over to summer blended gas.

"When we make the switch from winter blended gas to summer blended gas in April, that also pushes the price of gasoline up as the summer blended gasoline is more expensive to refine," said Tidwell.

Some say they plan to consolidate trips to save gas.

"I think it will definitely make me think a little more about the routes that I have to take and be a little bit more efficient in my day to to day travel," said Hayes.

Others say the prices won't affect their driving routines by much.

"I take it on the chin, and it is what it is, I work harder," said Smith.

There are some ways you can save on gas, according to AAA.

Officials say to go the speed limit and do some spring cleaning on your car to make it lighter.