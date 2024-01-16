Officers say Bertha Johnson, 52, was driving a 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata when she struck and injured a 52-year-old man.

Woman arrested for allegedly striking man with car at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been arrested after she allegedly struck a man with her vehicle at a gas station in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of Richmond Street and Alleghany Avenue.

Officers say Bertha Johnson, 52, was driving a 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata when she struck and injured a 52-year-old man who was pumping gas.

Bertha Johnson

The impact pinned the victim between the gas pump and his vehicle.

Investigators say Johnson briefly exited her vehicle to adjust her license plate before fleeing the scene.

Responding paramedics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries, including two broken legs.

The vehicle was later located by police on the 3200 block of Tulip Street.

Now, Johnson faces charges of aggravated assault involving a vehicle and other related offenses.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.