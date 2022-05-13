crime

Former Delaware State Rep. Gerald Brady sentenced in shoplifting incidents

Court documents show Gerald Brady must also pay more than $300 in fines and restitution.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Delaware State rep. sentenced in shoplifting incidents

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Former Delaware State Representative Gerald Brady was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to shoplifting from a local grocery store.

Court documents show Brady must also pay more than $300 in fines and restitution.

RELATED: Rep. Gerald Brady, lawmaker who made anti-Asian slur, is resigning
EMBED More News Videos

Rep. Gerald Brady, who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers, is resigning.



Brady, a Wilmington Democrat who spent 16 years in the General Assembly was charged and surrendered to police in January.

He initially pleaded not guilty and resigned his legislative seat in February.

Brady, who is executive director of the Delaware AFL-CIO, faced calls for his resignation last summer after he inadvertently sent an email to an advocate for decriminalizing prostitution in which Brady used a slur.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)shopliftingarrestcrimedelaware news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Van stolen Chinatown church found; search for suspects continues
Man sentenced for firing into Montco Democratic Committee office
Police investigate deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion
3 people shot in Port Richmond, police say
TOP STORIES
DSU to take legal action after 'constitutionally dubious' bus search
Police: Woman let unlicensed teen drive car before fatal crash
Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philly shooting
NJ woman attacked by bear while checking her mail
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Delco
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
Show More
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
AccuWeather: Humid, Scattered Showers Through Saturday
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'
More TOP STORIES News