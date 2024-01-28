Man shot, killed while standing on North Philadelphia corner; family pleads for answers

At 11:25 p.m. on April 21, 27-year-old George Smith was shot and killed along the 2400 block of North 17th Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and aunt came together to make a plea for justice after the death of their loved one in Philadelphia last year.

Sara Shands is protective of her sister, Terri Davis-Smith, who had a rough 2023 after losing her son.

"It's hard because no mother should have to bury their child. My sister was diagnosed with cancer in January and then in April her son was murdered," said Shands.

At 11:25 p.m. on April 21, 27-year-old George Smith was shot and killed along the 2400 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police described the scene to the family based on cameras in the area. They've also said there are three suspects, the driver of a car and two others.

"They crept up on him while his back was actually turned. They crept up on him as the cowards that they were and proceeded to jump out of the car and target him and shoot numerous times, numerous times," said Shands.

"I just want justice for my son. I want everyone that was involved that's taken him from me, his father, his son to be appointed justice," said Davis-Smith.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We don't know what the reasoning was, we just know that some cruel individuals took his life on April 21," said Shands.