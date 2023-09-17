Police investigating two separate homicides in the city's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate deaths in the Germantown section of the city.

The first shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Herman Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour and a half later, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old woman was found dead inside a home.

This happened on the 100 block of East Pastorious Street.

She was found lying on the living room floor.

Police say she had been shot in the chest.

So far, police have not released the identities of either victim, and no arrests have been made.