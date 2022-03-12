Police: Thieves steal around $12,000 from GIANT grocery store in Upper Moreland Township

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Moreland Township police need the public's help to identify two brazen bandits caught on camera twice stealing items from a GIANT supermarket."She's wearing leopard-spotted pajama bottoms," said Detective Sergeant James Kelly with Upper Moreland Township Police Department.However, the woman got away. In total, police say a woman and man have stolen around $12,000 worth of items.Police said the two incidents took place on February 22 and March 7 at the GIANT supermarket on York Road in Willow Grove.They were inside for about 45 minutes. The first time they stole around $4,500 worth of items, and the second time, around $7,500.Each time officials say the pair loaded up their carts and walked calmly past the registers and out the door.Police believe they are stealing to support their drug habit."They're taking anything that's easy to re-sell, and there is a market for it down in Kensington the stores will illegally buy back products and then sell them," said Kelly.Police say they've noticed a pattern in surrounding counties too, where these brazen bandits won't stop until they are caught.Authorities think they may have stolen from other GIANTs in the area, including the Flourtown Giant on March 4, stealing similar items worn for around $5,000.They were wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle.They were last seen leaving in a silver Toyota Rav4 with no license plate.If you have any information police want to hear from you. Tips can remain anonymous.