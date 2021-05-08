car accident

Girl, 12, killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County

By
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The crash happened Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. at Exit 9 near Route 420.

One car flipped over, causing the lane closures, officials say.

Authorities confirm 27-year-old Cynthis Rodriguez of Woodlyn, Pa., lost control of her vehicle. Both she and the 12-year-old were ejected.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The lanes were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear debris.

Four other children, ages 2-months, 6, 9, 10, and a 34-year-old woman, are also being treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
