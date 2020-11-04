5-year-old girl shot inside her Philly home, police say the suspect is the mother's boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for accidentally shooting a 5-year-old girl inside their North Philadelphia home.The 5-year-old girl was shot in the living room of the home on the 1800 block of North 6th Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.Police believe her mother's 30-year-old boyfriend accidentally shot the girl once. The bullet struck her in the arm and passed through her body four times.Police said the mother's boyfriend had taken three guns out and was handling one of them when it accidentally went off, striking the 5-year-old girl.Police said there were five other children in the house at the time, between the ages of 1 and 12-years-old.Investigators said the little girl may have been driven to Temple University Hospital with her mother and the mother's boyfriend, but he then ran away. Police have the vehicle."Why he's handling guns with six other children in the house is definitely very reckless and negligent, and it caused this 5-year-old girl to be shot, but we're very very lucky that she is in stable condition," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Her mother is by her side as she recovers, police said.No other children in the home were injured.