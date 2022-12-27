Delaware State Police say man found dead in car wreck was shot

EMS crews tried to revive the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were called to a report of a car in the woods off Route 896 in Glasgow just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- State police in Delaware say a fatal car crash is now a homicide investigation.

Troopers were called to a report of a car in the woods off Route 896 in Glasgow just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

EMS crews tried to revive the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an examination of his body, a gunshot wound was discovered.

There was no word yet on the victim's identity, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police.