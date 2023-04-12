Police issue warning after recent thefts involving delivery drivers in NJ

Police in nearby Washington Township said they recently had a similar theft, saying a vehicle was stolen from outside of a hospital while the driver was making a lunch delivery.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are investigating two cases of vehicle thefts from delivery drivers.

Robby Angel Rojas was picking up a DoorDash order in Glassboro on Saturday evening.

He said he parked behind the Pizza Hut on Rowan Boulevard to pick up an order, leaving his car running.

"I got out, realized I forgot my wallet, came running back to my car. It wasn't there," said Rojas.

He didn't see what happened but suspected it had been stolen. He then called police.

"They told me the same thing had happened the night before, or a couple nights ago. The same exact scenario," said Rojas.

Glassboro police say another incident happened two days earlier on Thursday, April 6.

A Honda CRV was stolen when a delivery driver went to a residence along Rowan Boulevard, leaving the car unlocked and running.

Police think two people are working together and are still looking for one of the suspects, who is believed to be involved in both thefts.

"Everyone comes here because there's a lot of restaurants and bars and things to do," said Andrea McVay.

The stretch of Rowan Boulevard is adjacent to Rowan University's campus and is full of eateries.

People we spoke with say they're not surprised about the vehicle thefts.

We found one student who used to be a DoorDash driver and she avoided this area.

"Whenever I would see a location around here I would just move on to the next one because I just didn't know what to expect," said Emily Ridgway.

Police in nearby Washington Township said they recently had a similar theft, saying a vehicle was stolen from outside of a hospital while the driver was making a lunch delivery.

Police are urging delivery drivers to lock their doors when they leave their vehicles.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Glassboro police by emailing jjohnson@glassboropd.org, calling (609) 881-1500 or texting GLASSPD to 847411.