9th annual Globy Awards honor Philadelphia leaders making a difference

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Half a dozen of Philadelphia's brightest minds were honored in Center City on Monday.

The Action Cam was there for the ninth annual Globy Awards, which was emceed by our very own Alicia Vitarelli!

The event recognized six Philadelphia leaders for their efforts to raise the city's profile on the global stage.

Award categories included education, historical and cultural preservation, and lifetime achievement.

Michael Gary, head of the Friends Select School, won the award for Educational Leadership.

Michael Norris, executive director of The Carpenters' Hall, won the award for Historical and Preservation Leadership.

Rt. Rev. Daniel G. P. Gutiérrez, a bishop with the Diocese of Pennsylvania, won the award for Community Leadership.

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, won the award for Corporate Leadership.

Kathryn Ott Lovell, the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, won the award for Sustainable Development.

Finally, Oliver St. Clair Franklin, the honorary British Consul for Greater Philadelphia, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Learn more about the event at globalphiladelphia.org.