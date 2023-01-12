Gloucester County Animal Shelter's longest resident looking for forever home

Clyde, a 2-year-old German Shephard and pitbull mix, is getting some extra attention in South Jersey after spending the last five months at the shelter.

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After more than 100 days inside a kennel, the Gloucester County Animal Shelter wants to find its longest resident a forever home.

Employees at the shelter say it's just been too long. Clyde has been there since August.

"He's going to need that break-in period and resettling once he gets into a home. So whoever is up for that task, he's a really good loving dog," said Kristine Quigley, the assistant shelter manager at Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

She says Clyde is housebroken, house trained, good with cats and dogs and apparently takes very well to training. He would thrive best in a home with people who have experience handling and training dogs because he may need a refresher course on some things since he's been kenneled for so long.

If you're interested in giving Clyde a forever home, reach out to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

Several other area shelters have seen an increase in dogs and cats and are reminding people that adoption and fostering pets is a great option.