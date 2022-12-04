The vehicle hit the main gas line and caught on fire.

Car crashes into home, catches fire in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A quick-thinking homeowner may have prevented a tragedy in South Jersey.

A car crashed into a home near Black Horse Pike and East Church Street in Gloucester Township around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner quickly put out that fire, possibly preventing an explosion.

There were two women inside the car, and they are okay.

However, damage to the home was severe, the people living there were forced to leave.