Search on for hit-and-run driver who killed Philadelphia doctor on way to work

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family is pleading for justice following a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Doctor Gohar Zimran, 34, was on his way to work at Temple University Hospital when he was struck and killed on June 1, 2021, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck slammed into Zimran's motorcycle at the intersection of Rising Sun and Duncannon avenues. The driver just kept going.

Zimran was in the hospital for 42 days before he died of his injuries.

"I have two small young children. We need justice," said the victim's wife, Sonia Bhatti.

Bhatti says her husband just started his medical career in July of 2020.

"Less than a year he became an attending physician at (Temple University Hospital.) We are left with nothing. My both children need a father and I lost a husband."

A $40,000 reward is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

