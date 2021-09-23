flooding

Pa. State Police trooper rescues family stranded in floodwaters in Caln Township

Officials are reminding residents to turn around and not drive through a flooded roadway.
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Heavy downpours pounded the Philadelphia region on Thursday leading to some water rescues.

A family became trapped in the storm while driving through floodwaters on South Bailey Road and Lincoln Highway around 1 p.m. in Caln Township.

Images obtained by Action News show a Pennsylvania State Police trooper rescuing a mother, her two children and her dog.

In Coatesville, the floodwaters swallowed up a car on Manor and Butterworth roads. Authorities say no one was injured.



"We believe he underestimated the amount of water that was there," said Battalion Chief Craig Weaver with the Coatesville Fire Department.

Weaver says this is a good reminder to turn around and not drive through a flooded roadway.

According to Weaver, this area flooded about three weeks ago when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region.

"I think it's just the amount of rain that we've had in a very short period of time that the ground just can't soak it all up at one time. It's just overwhelming the infrastructure," he said.

The previous flooding had residents in the area anxious on Thursday. Donna Rice cleaned the storm drains herself.

"Oh my God, the drain right behind us starts clogging with debris, and once it starts clogging it goes over that drain and this drain," said Rice.



No injuries have been reported due to the storm on Thursday. The strongest downpours have pushed eastward into central and southern New Jersey with blinding rainfall.

