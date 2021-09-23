death investigation

Newborn baby found dead in trash bag in Upper Darby, Delaware County

The discovery was made near the intersection of 69th Street and Patterson Avenue in Upper Darby Township.
By
UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a newborn baby was found dead in a trash bag on Thursday afternoon in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Action News has learned.

Authorities say the baby was found dead next to a trash can.



Action News Reporter Dann Cuellar was on the scene just before 5 p.m. where police had the roadway shut down and a white tent set up on the block.

The identity of the baby is still unknown at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
