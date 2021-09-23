Newborn baby found dead in trash bag in Upper Darby, Delaware County

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a newborn baby was found dead in a trash bag on Thursday afternoon in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Action News has learned.The discovery was made near the intersection of 69th Street and Patterson Avenue in Upper Darby Township.Authorities say the baby was found dead next to a trash can.Action News Reporter Dann Cuellar was on the scene just before 5 p.m. where police had the roadway shut down and a white tent set up on the block.The identity of the baby is still unknown at this time.