Newborn baby found dead in trash bag in Upper Darby, Delaware County

The discovery was made near the intersection of 69th Street and Patterson Avenue in Upper Darby Township.
Authorities say the baby was found dead next to a trash can.
#BREAKING : Newborn baby found dead in trash bag in Upper Darby. #DEVELOPING @6abc pic.twitter.com/6MTRRSntHB— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) September 23, 2021
Action News Reporter Dann Cuellar was on the scene just before 5 p.m. where police had the roadway shut down and a white tent set up on the block.
The identity of the baby is still unknown at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.