Large fight at Springfield YMCA under investigation by police

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating a large fight that broke out at a local YMCA.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say a friendly basketball game turned into a fight involving about a dozen people. Punches were thrown and police were called, according to YMCA officials.

"We had over 2,000 visits to our Y yesterday and we had 10-12 individuals who have ruined that for everybody," said Springfield YMCA President and CEO Michael Ranck.

He says in his 40 years working for the organization he's never dealt with anything like this.

Cell phone video of the fight was posted to social media. Springfield Township police say they are using it in their investigation, along with surveillance video from the Y.

You can hear witnesses telling them to stop as several different physical alterations played out.

YMCA officials said a staff member who was monitoring the court tried to intervene at first but was then told to retreat.

Police say by the time they arrived, most of the group had left.

One person who showed signs of a concussion was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was released, according to Police Chief Joe Daly.

For the rest of the week, the basketball courts will have limited hours.

"So we can take a deep breath or a pause and reflect and make sure what we're doing to implement is going to be best for all in our community," said Ranck.

He says more staff monitors will be added to the courts, as well as stricter limits on how many people can use the courts at one time.

"Last night's incident was isolated and unfortunate and we're hoping to move forward from it," said Ranck.

There's no word on what started the fight. Staff members say it went from a friendly game to a fight in seconds.

Police say they're still going through check-in records and video, figuring out who played what role in the brawl.

The chief says both juveniles and adults will face assault charges.