gorillas

Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Dog gets into gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Visitors at a California zoo witnessed some terrifying moments over the weekend after a dog ended up in the gorilla exhibit.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said two dogs were loose on the zoo's property and one of them somehow managed to get inside the enclosure.

SEE ALSO | Watch: Man jumps into Lake Michigan, rescuing dog near Ohio Street Beach

It's not clear exactly how that happened, but the gorillas appeared to be agitated by the intrusion as they chased the dog, as seen in video captured by people at the park.

Specialists at the park were eventually able to recall the gorillas out of the habitat so that the dog, now named "Mighty Joe Young," could be rescued.

No animals or people were hurt. The two dogs are now being cared for at the San Diego Humane Society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniazoodogsanimals in perilwild animalscute animalsgorillasdoganimalssan diego zoo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GORILLAS
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Baby gorilla born at CA zoo is a girl
Zoo celebrates baby gorilla with a gender reveal
Gorillas go viral for human-like reaction to rain
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle motel fire in Wildwood
Justin Bieber's Philly concert postponed due to rare syndrome
DoorDash driver in custody after shooting at Philly Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia man gets 15 years in ATM blast during civil unrest
1 dead, 1 arrested following standoff near Burlington County school
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
What are shelf clouds? Action News viewers capture eerie sky
Show More
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
No, Google's AI is not sentient
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, conflicting reasons given
AccuWeather: Partly sunny after stormy morning
Biden addresses inflation during speech at Philly convention
More TOP STORIES News