Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pennsylvania

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gov. Tom Wolf came to southeastern Pennsylvania on Friday to tour the damage left behind after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to the region.Action News was there as the governor toured Horsham on Friday morning.It's where an EF-2 tornado, with estimated peaks winds of 130 mph, left significant damage.That tornado originated in Ft. Washington and also hit Upper Dublin Twp.The roof was torn off the Upper Dublin police department building, while a field behind the Upper Dublin High School was filled with toppled trees.Damage is widespread, and some roads remain impassable.Power lines were down across the area, and many residents remain without electricity.Three Montgomery County residents lost their lives in the storm.Gov. Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency in anticipation of the storm.This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath.Gov. Wolf also recently sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking them to lower the threshold for federal aid.