Meet Al Schmidt, new CEO of government watchdog 'Committee of Seventy'

By Niki Hawkins
Watch May 1 Inside Story | Gov't watchdog 'Committee of Seventy' CEO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed the new President & CEO of the non-partisan government watchdog Committee of Seventy - Al Schmidt.

He was the lone Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner that took quite a bit of heat during the 2020 presidential election standing firm on the integrity of the Philadelphia Election Results.

He outlined is plans for this 100-year-old institution to encourage citizens to stay engaged in the political process and ask for more transparency in local government.
