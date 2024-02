There is no word on the motive or suspects.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide in the Southwest section of the city.

It took place just after midnight on the 6500 block of Grays Avenue.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot.

He later died at the hospital.

There is no word on the motive or suspects.