Man dies after being shot in the chest in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood has left one man dead.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Napa Street.

Authorities say a 47-year-old man died after being shot once in the chest.

So far, no arrests have been made.