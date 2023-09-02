Arrest warrant issued in South Jersey for headstone company operator

Greg Stefan Jr. wanted: Arrest warrant issued in Vineland, New Jersey for headstone company operator

The company was the subject of an Action News Troubleshooters investigation.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued out of Vineland, New Jersey for an operator of a local headstone company.

Authorities are searching for Greg Stefan Jr. who operates a family business that sells gravestones and engravings.

He ran a collection of these businesses in Pennsylvania until the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office shut him down for taking consumers' money and not delivering on his services.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania reaches settlement with headstone company accused of deceptive practices

He then opened Colonial Memorials in New Jersey, collecting thousands of dollars from consumers.

Last month, he sent a letter to his customers stating, "Colonial Memorials has for the past two years been suffering significant financial losses, and presently does not have the financial resources to fulfill your contract ..."

The consumers we talked with have not seen any refunds.