TSA agents stop man from bringing loaded gun with 17 bullets in chamber on flight at Philly airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TSA officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun with 17 bullets in the chamber onto a flight at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

Officials say the man from Newark, Delaware told officers he forgot that he had his loaded gun on him.

According to the TSA, the gun was caught as the man was entering the security checkpoint at the airport.

The X-ray unit was alerted when checking the man's carry-on bag.

TSA officers opened the bag for a closer inspection and found the loaded 9mm caliber handgun with a bullet in the chamber.

Officials say an additional 17 bullets were tucked into a carry-on bag next to the gun.

This loaded handgun inside a traveler's carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5. TSA

The gun was removed and confiscated by airport police. They cited the man on weapons charges.

In addition to the citation, officials say the man faces a financial civil penalty. The penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to the maximum of $15,000.

The TSA says passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.