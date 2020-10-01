shooting

3 suspects sought in South Philadelphia shooting caught on camera

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three gunmen who tried to block a victim from driving away in South Philadelphia.

The shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. on September 22 at 2nd and Christian streets.

Police said three vehicles were seen following the victim's car in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.

They then "boxed in" the victim at the intersection.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday showed three men get out of their vehicles and fire several shots as the victim was able to drive away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013/3014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiashootingphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
5 people shot on a front porch in Logan
Philly man arrested in death of transgender woman
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend mourning loss of child to miscarriage
American Airlines furloughs hundreds of employees in Philadelphia
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
Fireball lights up Pennsylvania sky, likely random meteor
Gas prices rise in NJ due to tax hike
Laptop, USB drives stolen from elections warehouse in Philly
Oil spill shuts down portion of Kirkwood Highway
Show More
After the first debate - What did it do to the election outlook? Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna
AccuWeather: Beautiful Start to October, Cooler On Friday
CDC extends 'no-sail' ban for cruises through the end of October
837,000 more sought jobless aid as layoffs persist
Artists turning Trump's viral debate quote into positive moment
More TOP STORIES News