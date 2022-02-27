stray bullet

Philadelphia police investigate gunshot fired across from Target store in Wynnefield Heights

Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a person shooting a gun from the driver's side of a black Dodge Charger.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police investigate gunshot fired across from Target store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for firing a gunshot Saturday afternoon in Wynnefield Heights.

It happened just across the street from the Target store near Monument Road and City Avenue.

Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a person shooting a gun from the driver's side of a black Dodge Charger.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wynnefield heights (philadelphia)stray bulletgun violenceshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRAY BULLET
Bullet hits Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building
Police: Man hit by stray bullet while visiting family in Philadelphia
Widener Univ. student almost struck by bullet while doing homework
Victim speaks after injury by stray bullet while inside Philly home
TOP STORIES
Ukrainians in Kyiv remain strong as they fight off Russian forces
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
AccuWeather: Turning Windy & Milder Sunday
Officials identify both victims killed in Bucks County plane crash
BHM event unveils $137K project renovations at Philly rec center
Bullet hits Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building
Show More
Memorial held to mark anniversary of 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
Officials: Fire leaves woman seriously injured in Wilmington, DE
Analysts concerned over potential Russian cyber attacks
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
More TOP STORIES News