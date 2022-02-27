PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for firing a gunshot Saturday afternoon in Wynnefield Heights.
It happened just across the street from the Target store near Monument Road and City Avenue.
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a person shooting a gun from the driver's side of a black Dodge Charger.
No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Philadelphia police investigate gunshot fired across from Target store in Wynnefield Heights
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a person shooting a gun from the driver's side of a black Dodge Charger.
STRAY BULLET
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News