Caught on video: Gunfire erupts during vigil in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News was on the scene as shots were fired during an anti-violence vigil on Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.The event, organized by mothers who have lost sons to violence this year, was being held in the 5200 block of Warrington Avenue.A crowd had gathered for the vigil, and things seemed to be going well.All of a sudden people in the crowd begin to run and scream - then multiple gunshots ring out.At least two men can be seen in some kind of scuffle, and one of the men appears to be holding a gun.A short time later police officers come into view.There was no immediate word on any injuries.