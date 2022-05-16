Broadway musical 'Hairspray' returns to Kimmel Cultural Campus for 20th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baltimore, 1962. A high school student with dreams of dancing becomes a change maker for justice, compassion and de-segration.
The Tony Award winning sensation "Hairspray" returns to the Kimmel Cultural Campus on May 17th to celebrate the groundbreaking show's 20th anniversary.
"It has a little bit of everything," said Niki Metcalf, who plays Tracy Turnblad. "It has that joy and laughter of course, but it has that message of respect."
Metcalf says every night she gets to live her childhood dream, playing the upbeat, change seeking, empowering Tracy Turnblad - with big hair, a big heart and big dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show.
"It's a role that I've always wanted to do, and it's a role that I've always related to," she said. "To be able to be playing Tracy Turnblad and even to say that I'm playing her, I'm lighting up."
Metcalf's on-stage mom, Edna Turnblad, is played by Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West of RuPaul's Drag Race fame.
"I truly am living out a dream," said Levitt. "It's kind of remarkable and wonderful, and I'm really grateful for it."
This tour marks the first time since the original 1988 film that Edna is being played by a drag queen.
"'Hairspray' is a big, bright, vibrant, full-of-life musical," said Levitt. "By the end of the show, audiences in every city, it doesn't matter where, have jumped up to their feet every single show and danced with us and sang with us. I expect no less from Philadelphia!"
Niki even provides a little dance lesson so Philly has ALL the moves for the closing number, "You Can't Stop the Beat."
"Hairspray" opens Tuesday, May 17th at the Kimmel's Miller Theater and runs through Sunday, May 22nd.
For details and tickets, CLICK HERE.
