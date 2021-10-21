'Hamilton' debuts at Academy of Music in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Broadway is back on Broad Street. The hit show "Hamilton" is now playing at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Center City Philadelphia.
The line was long ahead of the much-anticipated Wednesday night debut.
"Hamilton is probably our favorite musical," said Deitra Chamberlain of Center City.
"I think Lin-Manuel (Miranda) did such an amazing job with it. I think he's brilliant," said Maria Tracey of Langhorne, Pa.
And there are many historical lessons to take away from the show.
"I'm a history teacher and this is part of my lesson plans for my students," said Neshea Thomas.
"It's really complex and it's not your average show," said Alesha Thomas.
Once inside, the excitement only grew. For the Jensens from Medford, New Jersey, it only felt appropriate to see "Hamilton" in the birthplace of America.
"It's history. There's no doubt about it, and it's a different way of telling it " said Steve Jensen.
Action News also met Mya Thompson who came to see the show with her mom.
"Once it came to Philly I had to be here," said Thompson in town from Edgewater Park, New Jersey.
If you do make a stop at the Academy of Music, there are COVID safety protocols in place.
"Anybody over the age of 12 needs to show proof of vaccination, and anybody under the age of 12 we just need to see a recent negative test of COVID. People need to wear their masks," said Fran Egler with the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
"Hamilton" plays in Philadelphia through November. CLICK HERE to learn more.
