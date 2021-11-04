PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get your wands ready!
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to the Franklin Institute.
Philadelphia will host the world premiere of this interactive exhibit.
"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" opens in February.
It's being called a spellbinding global tour and the most comprehensive one ever about the Wizarding World.
Muggles are already buying tickets at record speed.
"In just the first 12 hours of pre-sale, 13,000 tickets were sold and as of this morning, 21,000 tickets have already been sold for this exhibition," Larry Dubinski, Franklin Institute President & CEO, said at an event Wednesday morning.
The Philly Pops were on hand representing all four houses of Hogwarts to get everyone in the Harry Potter spirit.
Visitors can expect an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the films, a lesson in the Dark Arts, a visit to Gringotts and the magnificent Ministry of Magic.
And get this - a golden snitch will guide you through the immersive experience.
It all kicks off on February 18 at the Franklin Institute!
More Details: https://www.fi.edu/exhibits/harry-potter
Tickets now on sale for 'Harry Potter: The Exhibit' at the Franklin Institute
The exhibit opens February 28, 2022.
