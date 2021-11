Tickets now on sale for 'Harry Potter: The Exhibit' at the Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get your wands ready!The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to the Franklin Institute.Philadelphia will host the world premiere of this interactive exhibit. "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" opens in February.It's being called a spellbinding global tour and the most comprehensive one ever about the Wizarding World.Muggles are already buying tickets at record speed."In just the first 12 hours of pre-sale, 13,000 tickets were sold and as of this morning, 21,000 tickets have already been sold for this exhibition," Larry Dubinski, Franklin Institute President & CEO, said at an event Wednesday morning.The Philly Pops were on hand representing all four houses of Hogwarts to get everyone in the Harry Potter spirit.Visitors can expect an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the films, a lesson in the Dark Arts, a visit to Gringotts and the magnificent Ministry of Magic.And get this - a golden snitch will guide you through the immersive experience.It all kicks off on February 18 at the Franklin Institute!More Details: https://www.fi.edu/exhibits/harry-potter