PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the event wizarding fans have been waiting for, and we got a sneak peek at the much-anticipated 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' at the Franklin Institute.
We're talking 20,000 square feet of interactive memorabilia and moments from the popular franchise.
Witches, wizards and muggles are all delighting in J.K. Rowling's beloved stories coming to life, from Harry Potter to Fantastic Beasts, even the Cursed Child.
Friday is the big day for the world premiere right here in Philadelphia.
"It was really important to have an exhibition that would not just have an impact on the Franklin Institute, but this city," says Larry Dubinski, the president and CEO of the Franklin Institute.
"Harry Potter is going to do that. We're going to draw people in, especially Harry Potter fans. You're going to see people dressed up, walking around this town from this exhibition. I think they're going to be so excited. They're going to see things they haven't seen before."
Once inside, you can experience life inside Hogwarts.
There are never-before-seen props and costumes on display from the ten blockbuster beloved films, like the Sorting Hat and the Sword of Gryffindor.
You can even play a game of Quidditch, just like Harry and his schoolmates.
"I think this is an immersive exhibition," Dubinski said. "They are going to begin by taking the Hogwarts Express into Hogwarts. They're going to then go through a variety of different aspects, they're going to go to the Houses, they're going to go to the Great Hall, they're going to be able to go to classrooms, they're going to go through the Forbidden Forest."
There's even a life-sized Marauder's Map.
Every guest selects their Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus throughout the experience.
'Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens Friday and runs through September 18.
You must get your tickets in advance.
Sneak Peek! World premiere of 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' opens Friday in Philly
'Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens Friday and runs through September 18.
HARRY POTTER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News