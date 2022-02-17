harry potter

Sneak Peek! World premiere of 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' opens Friday in Philly

'Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens Friday and runs through September 18.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sneak Peek at World Premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the event wizarding fans have been waiting for, and we got a sneak peek at the much-anticipated 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' at the Franklin Institute.

We're talking 20,000 square feet of interactive memorabilia and moments from the popular franchise.

Witches, wizards and muggles are all delighting in J.K. Rowling's beloved stories coming to life, from Harry Potter to Fantastic Beasts, even the Cursed Child.

Friday is the big day for the world premiere right here in Philadelphia.

"It was really important to have an exhibition that would not just have an impact on the Franklin Institute, but this city," says Larry Dubinski, the president and CEO of the Franklin Institute.

"Harry Potter is going to do that. We're going to draw people in, especially Harry Potter fans. You're going to see people dressed up, walking around this town from this exhibition. I think they're going to be so excited. They're going to see things they haven't seen before."

Once inside, you can experience life inside Hogwarts.

There are never-before-seen props and costumes on display from the ten blockbuster beloved films, like the Sorting Hat and the Sword of Gryffindor.

You can even play a game of Quidditch, just like Harry and his schoolmates.

"I think this is an immersive exhibition," Dubinski said. "They are going to begin by taking the Hogwarts Express into Hogwarts. They're going to then go through a variety of different aspects, they're going to go to the Houses, they're going to go to the Great Hall, they're going to be able to go to classrooms, they're going to go through the Forbidden Forest."

There's even a life-sized Marauder's Map.

Every guest selects their Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus throughout the experience.

'Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens Friday and runs through September 18.

You must get your tickets in advance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsfranklin institutechildrenharry potter
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HARRY POTTER
Tickets now on sale for 'Harry Potter: The Exhibit' in Philly
Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display
Harry Potter exhibit to have world premiere at Franklin Institute
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
TOP STORIES
Dispute over parking space led to Center City shooting: Police
Four people, ages 16 to 65, shot in Germantown
1 Lincoln University student killed, 2 injured in dorm stabbing
Del. mother suing governor over school mask mandate
Dog with special meaning to her owner now missing after SUV stolen
Delco releasing juvenile detainees because of lack of beds
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
Show More
Warm temps bring a welcome break from February freeze
New video shows suspect wanted for robbery, theft of FedEx truck
Battle over masks causes school board meeting to go virtual
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death now in custody
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
More TOP STORIES News