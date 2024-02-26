Suspect in custody after allegedly attacking man with hatchet near SEPTA station

The victim told police that a man struck him several times in the head with a hatchet and he was kicked repeatedly in the face.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday after Philadelphia police say he attacked another man with a hatchet near a SEPTA concourse.

Officers responded to the scene at 8th and Market streets in Center City just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man told police he had been assaulted in the concourse near the Broad-Ridge Spur of the subway.

The victim told police that a man struck him several times in the head with a hatchet and he was kicked repeatedly in the face.

Investigators say the victim suffered lacerations to the back of his head and bruises to his face.

He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim gave police a description of the attacker before being taken to the hospital, officers say.

SEPTA police later saw a man matching the victim's description of the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Kenneth Rogers

Authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Kenneth Rogers.

Rogers has an active warrant from Philadelphia police for attempted murder, authorities told Action News.

Police noted that Rogers did not have a hatchet on him when he was taken into custody and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

