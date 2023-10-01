WATCH LIVE

Pamphlets filled with hate speech found at homes in Montgomery County

Police are asking homeowners with security cameras to look for suspicious people or activity.

Sunday, October 1, 2023 3:46AM
UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are investigating reports of pamphlets filled with hate speech found at homes in Upper Moreland Township.

Officers say the anti-Semitic letters were left at homes along Inman Terrace and Frazier Avenue overnight on Saturday.

"There was really no targeting of Jewish families, but it was more of a mass papering in hopes that they would harass or intimidate Jewish families that would find this paraphernalia," said Lieutenant James Kelly with the Upper Moreland Police Department.

Similar anti-Semitic letters have been found in Abington and Upper Dublin townships over the past two weeks, officials say.

Police are asking homeowners with security cameras to look for suspicious people or activity.

