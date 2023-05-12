2 dead, 1 injured in Hatfield Township house fire

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a house fire in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Washington Lane around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say two victims, a male and a female, were trapped in bedrooms on the second floor. They were taken to Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, but did not survive. Their identifies have not yet been released.

A third male victim was rescued and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest with burn injuries. His condition in unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.