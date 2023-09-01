Woman dies after being hit by truck in Wawa parking lot in Hatfield Twp.

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Hatfield Township, Pennsylvania are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the parking lot of a Wawa.
It happened around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at the store located on the 2400 block of Bethlehem Pike.
Police say 56-year-old Kelly Boyd died after she was hit by the driver of a 2021 Ford F-150.
Further details on what led to the fatal crash were not released.
The Hatfield Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call (215) 855-0903.
There's no word on if the 65-year-old driver of the truck is facing any charges.