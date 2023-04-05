Haverford Township police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts

Police are warning residents about a spike in catalytic converter thefts in Haverford Township.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are warning residents about a spike in catalytic converter thefts over the last two weeks in Haverford Township, Montgomery County.

The thefts have mainly occurred in the overnight hours, police said.

Police Chief John Viola said 13 catalytic converters have been taken off Volkswagens in the township within the last 15 days.

"We're not sure why they're targeting Volkswagens now, but it's been a problem," Viola said.

Some of these recent thefts occurred on Downs Circle, Walnut Place, and Colfax Road.

A resident saw a white vehicle with heavily tinted windows driving away from one of the cars.

It's unclear if these thefts are connected.

"We've increased patrols very heavily in the areas along Township Line. It seems that's where they're coming off and going into the neighborhoods targeting these cars, but it's not just exclusive to Haverford Township. The whole region is suffering from this," said Viola.

Action News has covered numerous catalytic converter thefts throughout our region, with thieves sneaking under cars to saw off and steal the pollution control devices because they contain precious metals. The parts are then sold.

"It happens so quickly. Middle of the night, people don't hear anything. Especially now, this time of the year windows are closed. They're up and down in a matter of minutes and they're gone," Viola explained.

Viola advises residents to take measures to dissuade perpetrators, like parking in well-lit areas, setting car alarms to detect vibration and parking close to your house.

"I just make sure we have our light on. It goes on in our driveway where we park at night," said Haverford Township resident Dan Hetznecker.

"I don't know if there's much I can do about it or not, other than if I see anything suspicious, I just notify the cops," said Jay Shapiro of Haverford Township.

If you do notice something suspicious, do not delay.

"If you see anything in the middle of the night, don't wait until the next day to call police. Call 911 right away so we can get cars in the area," Viola emphasized.

No one has been physically threatened in these recent thefts.