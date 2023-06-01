Sources: Auto theft ring operating in tri-state area may have hit Haverford Township

Action News obtained images of the suspects who authorities believe are mostly teenagers

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A vehicle theft ring that is operating in the tri-state area and possibly out of Delaware may have hit Haverford Township over the Memorial Day holiday, according to law enforcement sources.

"Monday into Tuesday we had 31 cars entered and two vehicles stolen with keys in them. It's a problem," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

Dashcam video shows a stolen black BMW crash into a fence near Pembroke and Manoa streets. Police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but the SUV was later recovered in Delaware.

On Monday night into Tuesday, authorities say thieves hit the Chatam Park, Oakmont and Brookline neighborhoods of the township. Surveillance video captures the teens looking for an easy steal.

"There's seven to nine of them just walking down the street and ... you'll see this black Honda is following them, which we feel is a stolen car. In talking to other police departments, there's four to five in that car and three to four on the street just trying different door handles to see what's unlocked," said Viola.

Radnor Township Police confirm to Action News they are investigating 18 thefts from auto cases and five stolen auto cases in just the past two months, which is a high amount for the township.

Sources believe the suspects are responsible for not only thefts in Delaware County but also in the entire tri-state area.

The BMW stolen was later recovered in Delaware just six hours after it was stolen. Another vehicle stolen Monday night, a 2021 Mazda CXS, was not recovered.