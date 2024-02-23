52 people taken to hospital after hazmat situation in Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fifty-two people have been taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident was reported Friday afternoon in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, township police told WFMZ News.

Crews were sent to Sharp Corporation at 7451 Keebler Way around noon, according to Lt. Lt Pete Nickischer with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Nickischer said there was a chemical smell in the building and some employees were reporting nausea, vomiting and headaches. Fire, EMS, and police crews were called to the scene.

Lehigh County Special Operations is assisting crews at the scene. Crews are monitoring the interior of the building, Nickischer said.

Nickischer told WFMZ the cause had not yet been determined.