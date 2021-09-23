HEALED: Don't miss the next step

HEALED with Pat Croce

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering welcomes Debbie McCue and Dr. Nicholas DiNubile.

"If you keep looking at the top of the mountain, you might miss the next step."

The above wise message came from Debbie McCue, an osteosarcoma cancer survivor, who anticipated her love of physical activity would be limited due to her treatment. However, in agreement with her doctor's orders, Debbie went on to walk, then run - and she recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with the American Cancer Society Team DetermiNation program.

We also welcomed Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, an orthopedic surgeon with a specialty in sports medicine. Dr.DiNubileserved as a Special Advisor/Medical Consultant to the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, and is the author of the bestselling book, FrameWork-Your 7 Step Program for Healthy Muscles, Bones & Joints.

For many years he served as Team Physician/Orthopedic Consultant for the Philadelphia 76ers Basketball Team and Pennsylvania Ballet, and has been consistently chosen in "Best Doctors in America," US News and World Report "Top Doctors," and Philadelphia Magazine "Top Doctors." Dr. Nick talked about how important physical activity is to health - "How you feel affects how you heal".

