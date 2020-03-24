Gov. Wolf issues stay at home order for several Pennsylvania counties; 851 COVID-19 cases

"Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home."
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered residents of Pennsylvania's hardest-hit areas to stay home for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that has already sickened hundreds and caused six deaths statewide.
He also extended a statewide schools shutdown through at least April 6.
Protecting the health and safety of students, families, teachers, and all employees who work in our schools is paramount during this national health crisis - we must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of #COVID19.— PA Department of Education (@PADeptofEd) March 23, 2020
Noting that Philadelphia has already ordered residents to remain home, Wolf issued his own stay-at-home order for the counties around the city including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery; for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh; and for Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains.
Together, those counties account for 75% of the state's confirmed cases of COVID-19
In a video news conference Monday, Wolf said the administration wanted to take a "measured approach" to the crisis and expressed hope that if the coronavirus could be largely contained to the most heavily impacted counties, he could avoid extending his stay-at-home order to the entire state.
In all, 5.5 million people, or more than 40% of the state's population, have been ordered to stay home. Wolf said residents will be able to leave their homes for "allowable activities," including trips to the grocery store and the pharmacy.
"Staying at home protects our first responders, our hospitals and healthcare workers from being overwhelmed by COVID 19," said Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
It's the latest in a series of progressively tougher measures imposed by Wolf in the face of a global pandemic that state officials say threatens to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll. Wolf had already closed schools and ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shutter their physical locations, an edict that state police and other government agencies began enforcing Monday morning.
ENFORCEMENT BEGINS
Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that troopers issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's order.
"As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "This process is two-phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary."
Enforcement began on Monday.
The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:
The full list of the businesses the state deems "life-sustaining" is below. You can also view the entire list here.
To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.
The Wolf administration has been sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests of its shutdown order, saying its only consideration is health and safety.