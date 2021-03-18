Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown, Pa. after water main break

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Good news for some residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after a boil water advisory has been lifted.A 20-inch main cracked open near Manataway and East High streets in Pottstown on Wednesday, causing officials to issue the advisory.The advisory was lifted after two consecutive days of sampling were negative for total coliform bacteria and with compliant chorine residuals, said officials.Manatawny Street remains closed from Beech Street to King Street.