boil water advisory

Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown, Pa. after water main break

By
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Good news for some residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after a boil water advisory has been lifted.

A 20-inch main cracked open near Manataway and East High streets in Pottstown on Wednesday, causing officials to issue the advisory.

The advisory was lifted after two consecutive days of sampling were negative for total coliform bacteria and with compliant chorine residuals, said officials.

Manatawny Street remains closed from Beech Street to King Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countypottstown boroughsafetyboil water advisorywater main break
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Boil water advisory lifted in Montco
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Boil water advisory lifted for Limerick Township
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead and 5 others injured after shooting during a "pop-up" party
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: DA
AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable this weekend
Real fears among Asian-American women following Georgia killings
Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19
N.J. businesses welcome 50% capacity amid new COVID-19 guidelines
Show More
Two Locals Brewing is Philadelphia's first black owned brewery
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Philadelphia Proud Boys leader makes 1st court appearance
Local reaction to new CDC guidelines for schools
More TOP STORIES News