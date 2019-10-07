E-cigarette users cross state lines in search of flavored vapes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WPVI) -- Bans on flavored e-cigarettes have some people jumping state borders.Vape shops in northwestern Ohio are seeing more traffic from Michigan, since that state banned flavored nicotine.But that will be tempered soon by new regulations taking effect in Ohio, such as a tax, and a minimum age of 21 to buy products.Shop operators believe black market cartridges with marijuana are the real threat."They're getting them off the streets, their friends, and stuff like that, and that's what makes it so dangerous because no one know where they're coming from or what they're being made of," says Kenny Anthony, manager of the Black Castle vape shop in Toledo, Ohio.Ohio shops say 85% of their business comes from flavored e-cigarette products.