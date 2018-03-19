FYI PHILLY

Lunchtime Express Workouts around Philadelphia

Ali Gorman found a midday workout for every day of the week. (WPVI)

We know one of the biggest barriers to getting fit is finding the time. So Ali Gorman rounds up five express workouts you can take on your lunch hour...one for every day of the work week

MONDAY
Lunch Box-The Sporting Club at the Bellevue | Facebook
224 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9876
Thirty-five-minute boxing session with former pro boxer Joey De'Malavez, owner of Joltin' Jabs. Mondays & Wednesdays noon-12:35

TUESDAY
Fit Tribe Philadelphia | Facebook
1512 Sansom Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102
610.536.6350

WEDNESDAY
Lunch on the Fly at Flywheel | Facebook
1521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.600.1281

THURSDAY
X-Force Philadelphia | Facebook
The Graham Building
One Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215 372 9090

FRIDAY
City Fitness Express Workouts | Facebook
City Fitness Logan Square
The Sterling Bldg, 1819 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-302-2300
----------
