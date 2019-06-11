Hot car deaths hit record in 2018; 11 already reported in 2019

As the temperatures start to heat up, doctors are reminding parents and babysitters about the dangers of a hot car.52 children died last year after being left in a car. That's the highest on record.This year, eleven children have already suffered the same fate.Experts say the majority of families who suffer these tragedies are good parents who just became distracted.They recommend putting something you need, like a purse or keys in the back seat every time you drive.It reminds you to check, even if your child isn't with you, to establish that habit of checking the back seat.It doesn't even have to be that hot outside for a car to be deadly.If the windows are rolled up, and the sun is shining, the inside gets hot quickly."It can be a matter of minutes before temperatures start to rise to dangerous levels- 120, 130 degrees Farenheit, that could be deadly for a child," says Dr. Baruch Fertel of the Cleveland Clinic.Experts also remind others, if you see a child or a pet in a hot car, speak up.It can be the difference between life and death.And it is never okay to leave a child alone in a car, even for just a minute because that minute could turn into ten minutes or longer, with deadly consequences.Something to always keep in mind this summer.